C’è un aspetto singolare, e in qualche misura sconvolgente, che ricorre nei romanzi di Ian McEwan, uno degli scrittori più interessanti del nostro tempo: prendono le mosse, quasi sempre, da un evento inquietante, inusuale, stravagante, a volte addirittura grottesco e al limite del reale. Poi, su questo spunto iniziale, lo scrittore inglese riesce a districare, a srotolare e a tenere in piedi una matassa complicata, sempre sulla frontiera incerta fra verosimiglianza e follia, eppure con estrema coerenza, in un gioco di abile equilibrio e d’atmosfere stranianti. Qui si riconosce la sua distintiva cifra stilistica, diremmo quasi il suo magistrale talento: nel catapultare il lettore in una congiuntura visionaria, allucinante, eppure tenuta in piedi con rigore logico, per portarlo infine ad una riflessione sulle grandi questioni dell’esistenza: l’amore e l’odio, la sessualità e la morte.

È ciò che capita in una delle sue opere meglio riuscite, L’amore fatale (Einaudi, 1997, traduzione di Susanna Basso). Anche in questo caso il primo capitolo di una ventina di pagine ci immerge in una situazione conturbante. Durante un piacevole picnic, in una soleggiata giornata di primavera, su un verde giardino pubblico nelle Chiltern Hills, fra Oxford e Londra, lo scrittore Joe Rose, l’io narrante, mentre sta stappando una bottiglia di vino, una Daumas Gassac del 1987, scorge un pallone aerostatico imbizzarrito planare sul prato e poi di nuovo risalire. Sulla mongolfiera, sfuggita al controllo, che ondeggia impazzita nell’aria, c’è anche un bambino, così dai quattro angoli del prato accorrono diversi soccorritori per bloccare il movimento del pallone, fra cui un medico che resta accidentalmente aggrappato alla fune proprio quando la mongolfiera si rialza e che precipita sfracellandosi al suolo. Dopo il tragico incidente, il protagonista Joe scambia qualche battuta di circostanza, del tutto anonima, con un altro dei soccorritori, Jed Parry.

Da questo momento la situazione precipita. La dinamica degli eventi, del tutto inaspettatamente, prende una piega angosciante ed assume i toni narrativi di un irresistibile thriller mozzafiato. Joe Rose, infatti, diventa l’oggetto di una morbosa persecuzione amorosa (che mina sempre di più il rapporto di coppia con Clarissa) da parte di questo strano personaggio, incrociato per caso, Jed, fanatico religioso, che è affetto da un raro disturbo mentale: la sindrome di de Clérambault, una vera a propria patologia erotica, una sindrome psichiatrica scoperta nell’Ottocento che porta il malato a credersi ricambiato sentimentalmente, nonostante tutte le evidenze contrarie, e che lo spinge a pedinamenti, attentati, lettere ossessive. Quel che è peggio, e forse ancora più imprevisto, è che l’impalcatura delle certezze di Joe comincia a scricchiolare e subisce un lento inesorabile sgretolamento, fino a mettere in discussione il rapporto con la compagna e la propria fiducia nella scienza.

Tuttavia, forse l’elemento più stupefacente del romanzo è un altro (meno evidente, e per questo più insinuante e pervasivo), cioè lo stile con cui l’autore, o meglio l’io narrante, oggetto di questo amore morboso, guida lo svolgersi dei fatti, uno stile esatto, preciso, chirurgico, di un realismo ineccepibile eppure partecipato, di un rigore accurato eppure coinvolto, e proprio per questo ancora più trascinante per il lettore.

Ben presto, ci si trova irretiti in una trama che, per quanto assurda, diventa verosimile e si viene intrappolati in una serie di interrogativi più ampi e cruciali, su cui l’autore ci costringe a riflettere: «Cos’è l’amore? Si può essere innamorati in modo ragionevole o è l’amore stesso, di per sé, una manifestazione patologica? Esiste un amore che sia autentico e allo stesso tempo non estremo?».

(Andrea Pagani)

English Version

What is love?

Based on McEwan’s novel Enduring love the homonymous movie, directed by Roger Mitchel, was released in 2004 starring Daniel Craig, Rhys Ifans, Samantha Morton.

There is a peculiar, and recurring, aspect, somehow disturbing in the novels of Ian McEwan, one of the most interesting writers of our age: they almost always get started from an unsettling event, an unusual and extravagant one, sometimes even grotesque, bordering on reality. Then, on this initial clue, the British writer is able to unravel, unroll and then keep standing a complex hank, always on the uncertain border between likelihood and madness, even if with extreme coherence within a play of skillful balance and alienating atmospheres. This is how we recognize McEwan’s talent: he throws the readers into a visionary and hallucinating situation, he holds them tightly and finally lead them to consider the important questions of human life such as love and hate, sexuality and death.

This is what happens in one of his best novels, Enduring Love. The first twenty pages submerge the reader in a seductive atmosphere. During a pleasant picnic, on a spring sunny day, Joe Rose, the first – person narrator, while opening a bottle of wine, a 1987 Daumas Gassac, sees a hot air balloon rear up to eventually land on the grass and then rise up again. On the swaying balloon there is a baby too. Rescuers rush from all over the lawn to stop it. Among them there is a doctor who holds on one of the ropes exactly while the balloon is rising. He crashes to the ground and dies. After this tragic event, Joe exchanges words of circumstances with one of the rescuers, Jed Perry. From now on, the situation collapses and the dynamics of the events unexpectedly take a turn for the worse.

Joe Rose becomes the object of a pathological harassment, which will eventually undermines the relationship with his wife Clarissa, from Jed Perry. He reveals himself as a religious zealot who suffers from a serious mental illness: the De Clerambaut syndrome. Discovered in the 1800s, this psychiatric syndrome leads the patients to believe that their love object actually reciprocates them even if there is opposite obviousness. As a consequence of what they are strongly convinced of, these psychotics become real stalkers: they start harassing their victims in every possible way such as, for example, following them and sending them obsessive letters. What is worse, and maybe even more unexpected, Joe’s framework of certainties starts cracking and undergoes a slow deterioration. He eventually questions his relationship with Clarissa and his faith in science.

The most amazing element is, however, another one, thus becoming more insinuating and pervasive: the author’s style.

The first-person narrator, the object of this morbid love, leads the development of the events in a precise, exact, surgical, realistic way even if he is deeply involved in the situations and takes a real part in it. This results in being more involving for the reader too. Quite early we find ourselves enmeshed in a plot that, although absurd, becomes likely and we are trapped in questions definitely broader and more crucial: «What is love? Does a love, which can be defined authentic and, at the same time, not extreme, really exist?»

(Testo di Andrea Pagani, traduzione di Maria Cristina Baldazzi)