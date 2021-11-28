A volte capita che uno scrittore decida di prendere una direzione, scelga uno stile e un motivo letterario, poi, grazie ad un’abilità virtuosa, il risultato che ne consegue è diverso, magari migliore. È ciò che capita nella meravigliosa raccolta di racconti di William Trevor Notizie dall’Irlanda (Guanda, 1998, traduzione di Laura Pignatti): all’inizio sembrano storie di mistero, con un forte accento investigativo, e anche una cupa vena inquietante, poi la tensione narrativa si sposta, prende una piega diversa e scende in profondità nella psicologia dei personaggi.

Così finisce che la trama non è più quella dei fatti ma è la trama interiore, quella del cuore e dei sentimenti.

Storie che prendono vita da un’Irlanda rurale e che assumono non di rado tratti singolari e stupefacenti: finiscono per dipanare complesse dinamiche sentimentali, tuttavia sempre gestite con la leggerezza ed l’ironia tipiche irlandesi.

Un marito che decide di incontrare l’amante della moglie, scopre che si tratta di un vecchio compagno di liceo e innesca un inaspettato triangolo amoroso; una ragazza che frequenta una sala da ballo di provincia è alla ricerca, affannata e maldestra, di un possibile marito fra gli scapoli locali; l’irrompere della tragedia e del violento impatto dei mass media in una tranquilla famiglia di contadini; l’apparente ineccepibile correttezza di un uomo d’affari di Dublino che nasconde zone d’ombra, su cui indaga il figlio adolescente; un vecchio prete di campagna che si scontra bruscamente con l’insensatezza delle giovani generazioni…

Sono grappoli di vicende, tessere iniziali di una trama, nuclei narrativi, che scivolano nella struttura di una suspense story, nel momento in cui il lettore viene intrappolato in una tensione emotiva e viene catturato da un turbamento profondo, ben al di là della superficiale epidermide dell’azione, nei recessi dell’animo umano.

Cosa sarebbe un fatto investigativo senza il dramma sentimentale dei protagonisti: detective e sospettato, uniti in questa irresolubile fatalità?

È questa la domanda che regge ognuno dei tredici racconti della raccolta. Se poi all’introspezione psicologica e a pungenti bagliori comici, ci aggiungiamo la capacità di William Trevor di descrivere come pochi altri gli ambienti, gli usi e i costumi, le abitudini e le atmosfere dei luoghi irlandesi (dove incombe, allusivamente, l’ombra delle stragi dei conflitti per l’indipendenza), allora capiamo di trovarci di fronte ad un maestro della narrativa breve, degno erede di Anton Čechov e James Joyce.

(Andrea Pagani)

Suspense that turns into introspection

“Collected Stories” by Willian Trevor (1928 2016) is the author’s first collection of short stories. Trevor reached four times the final selection for the Book Prize and was a nominee for the Nobel Prize for literature.

Sometimes it happens that an author decides to follow a direction, he chooses a style and a literary theme, and then, thanks to his/her skill, the results that follows is different, perhaps better. This is what happens in the wonderful collection of short stories Collected Stories by William Trevor (Guanda, 1998, translated by Laura Pignatti). At first , the reader perceives the presence of something unsaid with its dark disquieting shadows . Then the narrative suspense changes its direction, takes a different turn, and sounds out the characters’ psychology. The plot is no longer the one that follows the external events: it follows the interiority of heart and feelings.

The stories become alive in rural Ireland and they often acquire unique and amazing traits. They end up disentangling complex love dynamics, even if they are handled with the typical Irish irony and lightness. A husband decides to meet his wife’s lover and discovers that he is a former schoolmate: an unexpected love triangle follows. A young woman usually goes dancing on Saturdays looking for a husband among fellow bachelors; a tragedy bursts into a family of farmers followed by the violent impact of the mass media; the apparent exemplary decency of a businessman from Dublin who hides a dark side his son investigates on; an old priest from the countryside who confronts the foolishness of the young generations…

These are bunches of events, initial tiles of a plot, narrative nuclei that drift into the structure of a suspense story. In that very moment the reader is trapped into an emotional suspense and is captured by a deep turmoil, further beyond the rough skin of action, into the recesses of human heart.

What would investigation be without the protagonists’ love passion? The detective and the suspected linked in this unsolvable destiny? This is the question each of the thirteen short stories rests on. And if, to the psychological introspection, we add Trevor’s skill to describe, like few others, Irish habits and atmospheres ( and the consequences of the struggle for independence are still felt) then we understand that William Trevor is a master of short narrative, heir to Cechov and Joyce.

