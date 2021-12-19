In occasione delle festività la rubrica letteraria “Lo scaffale della domenica”, a cura di Andrea Pagani, è dedicata ai libri sul Natale: libri, cioè, che raccontano in modo originale, a volte tenero e festoso, altre volte stravagante e bizzarro, questa magica festività. Per il giorno di Natale un classico intramontabile: “A Christmas Carol” di Charles Dickens. E come sempre anche nella versione inglese! Buona lettura!

In una celebre battuta, con la sua abituale brillante intelligenza, Italo Calvino disse: «Un classico è un libro che non ha mai finito di dire quello che ha da dire». Il che, a ben vedere, è il magnifico destino di un’opera che si consegna all’immortalità e che conserva il potere di un inesauribile dibattito, ma che, allo stesso tempo, rischia di generare il fenomeno contrario: ossia di dare l’illusione che tutti la conoscano, che tutti ne padroneggino la trama e che, alla resa dei conti, non ci sia più bisogno di rileggerla, al di là di ogni commento e di ogni sovrastruttura esegetica. È ciò che osservò, ad esempio, Umberto Eco circa la bellezza dei Promessi Sposi, che egli apprezzò al di fuori delle impalcature dei commenti scolastici, libero da indottrinamenti, nel suo respiro di ironia e azione.

Lo stesso discorso vale, senza dubbio, per un classico del Natale, forse addirittura il libro che rappresenta l’archetipo delle storie natalizie: Canto di Natale di Charles Dickens, una favola incantevole, scritta nel 1843, che ha conosciuto centinaia di traduzioni, diffusioni, rielaborazioni cinematografiche e fumettistiche, tant’è che tutti “credono” di conoscerla e (il passo è breve) di non aver bisogno di riprenderla in mano. Grave errore, perché il racconto di Dickens, come suggerì Calvino, ogni volta che lo leggiamo ci offre spunti nuovi, c’ispira nuove riflessioni, c’incanta e ci accarezza con nuove meraviglie.

Le vicenda, nelle sue linee generali, è nota a tutti, anche grazie al clamoroso successo della trasposizione cinematografica del 2009 di Robert Zemeckis con Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman e Colin Firth: la sera della vigilia di Natale, Ebenezer Scrooge, un ricco usuraio, anziano e scorbutico avaro, d’uno straordinario cinismo, incapace di provare compassione per ogni persona che lo circonda, riceve la visita di Jacob Marley, suo socio in affari morto sette anni prima. Marley è intrappolato in pesanti catene, che sono la punizione del contrappasso per l’avidità e l’egoismo perpetrati in vita, poiché i due derubavano le vedove e truffavano i poveri. Marley comunica che quella sarà la stessa sorte di Scrooge e che presto riceverà la visita di tre spiriti: lo Spirito del Natale Passato, Presente e Futuro, immagini simboliche dei suoi peccati e premonizioni delle sue pene, che infine riusciranno a mutarne l’indole meschina ed egoista. Grazie a queste spettrali apparizioni, gravide di terrore, Scrooge si libererà dal morboso attaccamento ai beni materiali e vivrà il resto dei suoi giorni all’insegna della carità e dell’altruismo.

Tuttavia, se la trama è ormai entrata nell’immaginario collettivo, meno noti, probabilmente, sono alcuni aspetti peculiari del libro, relativi al registro stilistico che ovviamente ha un riverbero decisivo sui temi e la caratterizzazione del protagonista. L’intera atmosfera del racconto, infatti, è imbevuta di elementi gotici, mutuati dalla tradizione dell’orrore e del sepolcrale di area anglosassone, che Dickens ben conosce e che spande a larga mano: la descrizione di una Londra notturna, immersa nella nebbia e nel gelo, su cui si gettano ombre inquietanti e minacce visionarie, prepara all’agnizione dello spettro di Marley e dei successivi Spiriti del Natale, carichi di elementi spaventosi, d’una atroce mostruosità. L’avaro Scrooge, dal momento in cui esce dal lavoro e si ritira a casa, lungo tutto l’arco della vigilia di Natale, vive un’esperienza terrificante, che lo scuote profondamente e che, per l’appunto, lo instrada quasi a precipizio sulla via della conversione: da spregiudicato e crudele usuraio, a benefattore e caritatevole filantropo.

Per una favola di Natale, rivolta ai bambini, ci sarebbe molto da stupirsi: non è una morale semplicistica e banale quella che ci suggerisce Dickens, come a dire che il sentiero della redenzione e della catarsi deve passare attraverso le sferzate dell’afflizione e del supplizio.

(Andrea Pagani)

A classic with a timeless message

“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens inspired the 2009 film of the same name, written and directed by Robert Zemeckis. It was produced by ImmageMovers Digital and Walt Disney Pictures and was shot in CGI using the performance capture technique.

The brilliant Italo Calvino famously said: “A classic is a book that never stops saying what it has to say”. This is the magnificence of a book that gains lasting fame and retains the power to generate endless debate. Yet at the same time it can also generate the opposite phenomenon: the illusion that everyone knows it well, that we have all mastered the plot and that, all said and done, there’s no more need to read it, comments and superfluous criticism aside. It’s the same observation that Umberto Eco made about the beauty of the Promessi Sposi which, although taught stiffly at school, he was able to enjoy free from indoctrination, allowing him to take in its breadth of irony and action.

The same can undoubtedly be said about a Christmas classic, a book that is perhaps the best example of the archetypal Christmas story: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, a wonderful tale written in 1843 that has been translated into a hundred languages, printed in countless editions and been made into movies and even comic books, so much so that everyone “thinks” they know it, and for that very reason, thinks it’s not important to reread it.

That’s a big mistake, because Dickens’ tale, as Calvino rightly suggested, continues to prod us, inspiring new thoughts, dazzling and beguiling us with new wonders every time we read it.

The basic plot is well known, largely thanks to the 2009 movie adaptation by Robert Zemeckis with Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman and Collin Firth. On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge, a cynical, stingy old money lender, incapable of feeling compassion for anyone, receives a visit from the ghost of Jacob Marley, his business partner who had died seven years earlier. Marley is trapped in heavy chains, punishment for his greed and selfishness in life, as the two of them used to steal from widows and the poor. Marley tells Scrooge that the same destiny awaits him and that three spirits will soon pay him a visit. The Spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future, symbolic images of his sins and premonitions of his sufferings that, in the end, will successfully reform his selfish, mean nature. Thanks to these ghostly apparitions, full of terror, Scrooge frees himself from his obsessive attachment to material things and lives the rest of his life in the name of charity and altruism.

However, while the plot is now part of our collective consciousness, other aspects of the book, concerning the writing style, which has evident consequences for the themes and the characterization of the protagonist, are probably far less familiar. The entire atmosphere of the tale is drenched in gothic elements derived from the sepulchral horror of Anglo-Saxon origin, which Dickens knows well and makes ample use of: the description of a nocturnal London, enveloped in fog and cold, on which dark shadows and threatening visions are cast, prepares you for the recognition of Marley’s ghost and the subsequent Christmas Ghosts, each filled with frightful elements of monstrous atrocity. From the moment in which mean old Scrooge stops working and goes home and throughout Christmas Eve, he experiences a terror that shakes him to his core and that puts him on the road to conversion: from unscrupulous and cruel usurer to benefactor and charitable philanthropist.

As a Christmas fable for children, there’s plenty to be surprised about. It is no simplistic, familiar moral that Dickens suggests: the path to redemption and catharsis appears more complex, and winds through a landscape of distress and torment.

(Traduzione di Alessandra Fabbi)